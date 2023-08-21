Bus carrying 43 Corinthians fans crashes in Brazil, seven dead, 36 injured

In an unfortunate incident, at least seven people were killed while 36 were injured after a bus driver lost control of the vehicle on a mountainous road, carrying football fans in southeastern Brazil on Sunday (August 21).

The bus was packed with 43 fans of the popular Corinthians football club of Sao Paulo. They were returning after attending a match the night before against Cruzeiro when the tragedy struck.

The incident took place on a highway near Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, according to the fire officials. The bus flipped over when trying to avoid a head-on clash with another bus. According to reports, the passengers said the driver cried that he had no brakes, shortly before the crash.

Condolences pour in

After the crash, the Corinthians football club released a statement saying it will provide full support to the families of the victims.

"The Corinthians Paulista Sport Club expresses its sorrow for the victims of the accident that occurred early in the morning of this Sunday (20), on the Fernão Dias highway, involving the bus carrying fans that were in Belo Horizonte to support the team during the match against Cruzeiro, the previous night," read the statement.



"Corinthians stands with the families of the deceased fans and remains available to support them, as well as other victims of the accident and authorities involved in rescue and recovery," it added.

The tragedy was mourned across the country with several other clubs also putting out statements paying condolences. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is also a fan of the club, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and grieved for the victims.

"My condolences to the family and friends of the seven Corinthians fans who died in a disaster early this Sunday in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais. I hope for the recovery of the injured and for the investigation of the causes of the accident with the bus," posted Lula.

"We need peace and we need transport vehicles in good condition on the roads, because there is no way to recover lost lives," he added.

The authorities have launched an investigation to probe the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)