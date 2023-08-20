Football: Messi leads Inter Miami to win Leagues Cup trophy; scores sensational regulation time goal - WATCH

Lionel Messi once again lived up to his reputation and billing for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami as he guided his club to Leagues Club glory. Inter Miami beat Nashville 10-9 on penalties after the game ended in 1-1.

Messi was also the one who had scored in regulation time for his team in the 23rd minute to take them 1-0. Nashville's Fafa Picault, however, scored an equalizer in 57th minute to bring balance to the game.

This was Messi's 10th goal in seven games since he started playing for Miami and all of them have come in the Leagues Cup. The fans, however, weren't kind enough to him as he was booed on touches before he scored a goal.

The goal itself was a sensational one with Messi showing the world why he's regarded as one of the best in the game. The ball came to Leo Messi and he dribbled past opposition defender Walker Zimmerman before showing a work-of-art kick. The footballer hit a bending kick just outside the penalty box and the ball went past diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco to hit the top left corner inside the goalpost. Have a look at the goal here:

Nashville came back into the game shortly after the half-time when Picault scored the equalizer off a corner kick. In 71st minute, Messi had a chance to take Miami 2-1 but the football hit the goal post.

Nonetheless, game went into the penalties and the Messi scored the first one to take Miami ahead. Inter Miami's goalkeeper Drake Callender then made a title-winning save to take his team home.

After the match, Callender said, "It’s a huge honor to play a role in our first win in a final,” Callender said as reported by the Associated Press. “It’s pretty surreal. Very emotional. This team works so hard day-in, day-out to be able to perform like this on a night like this. And to have it come down to the very end, it was amazing to see the grit, just the belief of what we’re capable of. It’s something special and I’m just blessed to be a part of it."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE