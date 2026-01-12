/Bill Gates transfers nearly $8 billion to ex-wife Melinda French Gates’ foundation after divorce

After the divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, assets worth nearly $8 billion were transferred as part of their settlement. This comes after the newly disclosed tax filings have shed light on their financial scale. The filings highlighted that the asset transfers were routed through a web of charitable trusts and investment entities after the couple’s divorce announcement in 2021, bringing their 27-year marriage to an end.

At the time, both sides kept the financial details confidential, making the latest disclosures the clearest indication yet of how the settlement was arranged. Much of the wealth appears linked to Melinda French Gates’ decision to move away from joint philanthropy and focus on her own initiatives. Instead of a simple cash payout, assets were largely directed into philanthropic and long-term impact structures, reflecting the Gateses’ long-standing wealth strategy.

Rather than a straightforward cash settlement, much of the wealth was channelled through philanthropic and long-term impact vehicles, consistent with the Gateses’ long-standing approach to managing their fortune. According to a tax filing earlier reported by the New York Times’ DealBook, the Microsoft co-founder committed $7.88 billion to French Gates’ private foundation.

The transfer significantly expanded the scale of Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation, firmly establishing French Gates as a major force in US philanthropy. Established in 2022, Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation says its mission is to “accelerate the pace of social progress for women and young people.”

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' separation

According to tax filings, the Gates donation led to the significant Philanthropies’ assets up by over 1,000 per cent and raised nearly $7.4 billion in 2024 from $604 million at the end of 2023, Fortune reported. The sudden spike placed the foundation among the ranks of the largest private philanthropies of the US just over a year after both of them separated their philanthropic operations in May 2024.

The $7.88 billion transfer is part of a larger $12.5 billion sum that French Gates previously said would be distributed under what she called her “agreement with Bill.” According to Fortune, the entire $12.5 billion has now been paid, with Bill Gates’ contribution making up a portion of that total.