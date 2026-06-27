/Beat the heat: Why Europe is banning alcohol in heatwave, and why drinking in hot weather is a bad idea

As a record-breaking heatwave grips large parts of Europe, authorities are increasingly worried about what happens when soaring temperatures collide with alcohol. Paris has even put a temporary ban on public drinking because hospitals are getting overburdened. As per reports, in just one 24-hour period, as the temperature spiked, cardiac arrests went up four times over.

It leaves everyone asking the same question: Is a cold drink in a heatwave really that bad? Well, yeah. But it's not about the drink itself; it is about what alcohol does to your body’s internal thermostat.

The hydration trap

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In heat, your body sweats to cool itself and loses water in the process. Alcohol, meanwhile, drains you from the inside out. It's a diuretic, which is just a medical way of saying it forces your body to pee out way more liquid than you're actually drinking.

If we talk about a standard shot of whisky. That tiny bit of liquor (25ml)forces your body to dump about four times its volume in urine (100ml).

What alcohol does to your heart

When it gets hot, your body tries to cool down by widening the blood vessels near your skin to let heat escape. You're also sweating, which drops your overall blood volume.

When you add alcohol, it forces those blood vessels to open up even wider. Low blood volume plus wide-open vessels equals a massive drop in blood pressure. Suddenly, your heart has to pump like crazy just to keep oxygen moving to your brain and organs. That's why people get dizzy or faint.

Even worse, when you dehydrate, you lose electrolytes like sodium and potassium. Your heart needs those to keep a steady rhythm. Lose too many, and you risk an irregular heartbeat or, in worst-case scenarios, a heart attack.

Blurring the warning signs

Alcohol also paves the way for heatstroke, which is a literal life-or-death emergency where your body's cooling system just breaks down. Because you're dehydrated, you stop sweating properly.

But the biggest issue is your brain. A few drinks in, and you're probably not going to notice that your headache, nausea, or racing pulse is actually a medical emergency. You miss the warning signs until it's too late.

So, should you completely avoid alcohol?