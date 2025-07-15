/Barcelona star Lamine Yamal faces legal investigation for hiring dwarfs at 18th birthday party

Barcelona's sensation Lamine Yamal is under investigation for having a group of dwarfs as entertainers at his 18th birthday party over a week ago, Spain's Ministry of Social Rights informed AFP on Tuesday (July 15). The winger was partying with a private gathering in Olivella, some 50 kilometers west of Barcelona, that the ministry requested the prosecutor's office to investigate, in response to a complaint lodged by the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE).

Yamal celebrated his 18th birthday on July 13, the day following his Saturday night party, which was attended by a number of his team-mates, as well as musicians such as Bizarrap and Bad Gyal. "The ADEE has lodged a complaint, so this ministry requested the prosecutor's office to investigate to determine if the law has been broken and, in that case, the rights of people with disabilities (have been)," Spain's Ministry of Social Rights was quoted saying to AFP.

ADEE "publicly condemns the employment of individuals with dwarfism as entertainment" and said they would sue since it "perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights" of individuals with disabilities. Attendees were not allowed to videotape during the event but a video has surfaced of a group of individuals with dwarfism entering the party.

"No one treated us with disrespect, we were able to work in peace," revealed one of the performers anonymously on Catalan radio station RAC1, saying there were four of them there. “We're ordinary people who commit ourselves to doing what we love doing in a totally legal manner.”

"For a couple of years these individuals (the ADEE) have desired to injure us, they desire to keep us from doing what we prefer, yet they have not provided any work or training to those who are impacted.

"All this commotion has arisen solely because it was Lamine Yamal's party."

The entertainer explained that they dance, serve beverages and perform magic tricks in order to entertain people at the parties they perform at. Dominican rapper Chimbala, who is short in height, posted a video on Instagram singing on stage with Yamal, where Barca teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde danced at the back. "Lamine Yamal at 18, best player in the world, signing my song 'Abusadora', thanks for having me at your (birthday)," Chimbala wrote.