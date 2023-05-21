Australian teen wears six layers of clothes to avoid baggage fees, gets caught and fined

An Australian teen has been slapped with a $65 fine after she attempted to avoid paying airline baggage fees by wearing as many as 13 pounds of clothing. The video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms and shows the girl wearing the clothes whilst laughing hyetrically.

19-year-old Adriana Ocampo pulled the hack during a Jetstar Airways flight from Melbourne to her hometown of Adelaide after she had gone for a girls' trip with her friend Emily Altamura. However, prior to boarding the departure flight she knew she had exceeded the airline's 15-pound limit after seeing the staff pull out a trolley with a scale.

To game the system, both teenage friends draped themselves in layers of clothing, hoping that the airport crew would not have the time to check or notice their uncanny size.

“We thought the only way we can take the weight off our bags is if we put it on ourselves so we started putting on our jackets and coats,” Ocampo was quoted as saying by South West News Service.

“I looked like a bear. I’m small and petite but I looked like the exact opposite,” added Ocampo while her friend also started wearing the clothes.

“As well as layers of jackets and jumpers, I had baggy trousers on and I was stuffing t-shirts and my iPad in them. I had about six layers on and stuff in my pockets.”

Ocampo said by the time she was done wearing the clothes, she was totally hysterical and looked like Augustus Gloop from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Authorities impose the fine Despite committing to the act, the authorities saw right through their hack and were fined $65.

“Everyone in line was staring at us and laughing at us, it was kind of embarrassing. People were annoyed that we were holding the plane up.”

To make matters worse, the airport crew forced the duo to endure the 80-minute flight wearing clothing like an attack dog trainer.

After the video of the incident went viral, Jetstar Airways also commented on the girl's inflight fashion disaster.

“While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone. Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring onboard means everyone has room for their belongings and we’re meeting our safety requirements,” said an airline spokesperson.

