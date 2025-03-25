In Australia, a surgeon has been fined $10,000 for sneaking a pic of a person's penis while they were in a coma. The surgeon, as per reports, was taken aback by a swastika tattoo on the patient's genitals and shared the picture with others.

What happened?

In April 2019, a man was admitted to a hospital in Queensland, Australia, after a homemade pipe bomb exploded in his hands.

The man was put in intensive care, where he remained for a week after being intubated. During this time, he was looked after by a surgeon who, as per reports, noticed that the man's penis was tattooed with a swastika and photographed it.

In December 2019, the Office of the Health Ombudsman was notified about this and, subsequently, an investigation was launched. Presenting its findings, the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal said the surgeon "noticed the swastika tattoo and photographed it".

The tribunal found that the surgeon shared the picture with other practising doctors on WhatsApp "or a similar platform". However, this was done out of curiosity and had "no clinical or medical purpose".

Peter Murphy SC, a tribunal member, as per a Mirror report, noted that the surgeon's conduct was serious, but that he "immediately regretted" taking the photo.

"The patient was unconscious and particularly vulnerable," said Murphy.

The surgeon, as per reports, told the tribunal that he had been subjected to various forms of racism in Australia over the years. He claimed that the racism he faced led to him seeing the swastika "to represent racism and to be derogatory of people with his ethnic origins". Seeing the symbol tattooed on the man's penis "triggered feelings of shock and offence," said Murphy.

Surgeon punished for indiscretion

While the Medical Board of Australia was seeking a six-month suspension for the surgeon, the tribunal finding him guilty of misconduct fined him $10,000.

The surgeon faced criminal proceedings, which were eventually dismissed after the patient and he came to a "private arrangement" at a restorative justice conference.

(With inputs from agencies)