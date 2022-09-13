Australian man killed by pet wild kangaroo in first fatal attack in 86 years

A wild kangaroo reportedly killed an elderly man in Australia who was keeping it as a pet, police said, in the first fatal kangaroo attack in 86 years.

The kangaroo's species was not identified but is believed to be the western grey. It can be found in Western Australia's Great Southern region. Western grey males grow up to nearly 2.2 metres (more than seven feet) and weigh about 70 kg (154 pounds).

A police officer stated that the unidentified man was discovered by a relative on Sunday (September 11) afternoon at his home in the southern town of Redmond, Western Australia, with severe injuries.

The officer said that the kangaroo is thought to have assaulted the man earlier in the day. The man passed away at the spot despite the medical crew's fast arrival. Because of the kangaroo, the ambulance personnel were unable to reach the injured man.

The animal was posing a continuous threat to emergency responders and had to be shot and killed, said police. The department believed that the man was keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet.

One such incident happened in 1936, according to Australian media. William Cruickshank, 38, was killed in the incident while trying to save two dogs from a huge kangaroo.

