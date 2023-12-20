Australian fisherman claims to have found wreckage of MH370 plane 'but was snubbed by authorities'

An Australian fisherman has claimed that he had found a large piece of missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 just six months after its disappearance but he was snubbed by the authorities.

Kit Olver, 77, revealed the details of his find in an interview to the Sydney Morning Herald, nine years after the plane disappeared mysteriously.

The wreckage of the plane, which went missing with 227 passengers and 12 crew members, has not been discovered till today.

Olver said that his trawling net snagged what he claimed was a wing of a commercial plane. It happened nearly six months after the plane disappeared on March 8, 2014.

"It was a bloody great wing of a big jet airliner," he said, adding that he had not spoken about it to anyone till now but he wants the world to hear the story.

"I've questioned myself; I've looked for a way out of this. I wish to Christ I'd never seen the thing... but there it is. It was a jet's wing," he added.

He also added that the wing was bigger than a private plane.

Olver claimed that the part was so big and heavy that the note of his trawler's engine had deepened and exhausted as they tried to tow it over to the surface.

Watch: Was MH370 deliberately downed by Pilot? × George Currie, who was accompanying Olver during the alleged find, said they experienced great discovery in pulling out the wing.

"It was incredibly heavy and awkward. It stretched out the net and ripped it. It was too big to get up on the deck," Mr Currie, now 69, told Sydney Morning Herald.

"As soon as I saw it I knew what it was. It was obviously a wing, or a big part of it, from a commercial plane. It was white, and obviously not from a military jet or a little plane," he added.

Olver said that he was ready to give the authorities the exact coordinates of the location where he had discovered the wreckage.

He said the area is about 55 kilometres west of the South Australian town of Robe.