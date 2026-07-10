/Astrocartography: People are using astrology to choose vacation destinations. Here's why

Choosing a vacation spot usually depends on your likes and dislikes. For example, whether you love beaches or mountains, the kind of food you want to explore, if you are looking for adventure or simply a quiet place to relax, etc. But Gen Z has added a new dimension to it. They are picking the places they want to visit based on their astrological charts. This is called Astrocartography, a branch of astrology that maps the position of planets at the time of your birth onto the globe.

Cartography lines are drawn and reveal destinations which they believe the cosmos has chosen for them. These are places they think will fulfil their destiny and bring them love and luck.

Astrocartography was developed in the 1970s, but the year 2025 is when it really came to the forefront. Travel agencies, tour operators, cruise lines and others are seeing a growing trend where youngsters are asking to go to specific places because they align with their birth chart. The idea is to take the trip chosen for you by the universe. People pick the place depending on what they want from the trip. Krishnan Sampath, Senior Vedic Astrologer, says, "Astrocartography is a way to learn about where energy is in the universe and how it relates to our individual experiences while we travel around the world."

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"Instead of only thinking about the latest hot vacation destination, they're beginning to ask themselves which travel destination is most suitable (based not only on their current state of life but also on who they are as a person and their preferences)," he adds.

Arvind Subbarao, Co-Founder & CEO, iMeUsWe, a website that offers astrology services, says, "A growing trend in the travel choices is purposeful travel. With so many recommendations, reviews, and built-out itineraries available to choose from, the challenge now isn't about finding the information but finding information that is relevant." The load of information available these days is another reason why Astrocartography is gaining popularity. It helps narrow down the choices and lends the final decision more meaning.

Too much information is messing our minds

Social media is full of recommendations and trips everyone must take. But not everything suits everyone. An influencer or even a friend might recommend a place because they liked its nightlife, food, or because it has many tourist spots. But what you are looking for is a quieter and more peaceful experience where you can just relax.

Since travelling is not a "one size fits all" situation, narrowing it down is really important. This is where Astrocartography enters the picture. It not only provides a few options, but it also makes sure they are curated for you based on what you are looking to gain from a trip.

How to get your astrocartography chart?

To get your astrocartography map, you need to visit a website where you enter your birth details. It generates a map with planetary lines where each planet indicates a particular experience. Places falling on the Jupiter lines will help you connect with your fellow traveller. Mars is linked to courage, action and drive. So people looking for adventure can choose places where such activities are available. Venus lines are linked to romance and beauty, making places on this line attractive to couples.