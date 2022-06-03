Argentinian foundation rescues sea lions from garbage, raises concerns over ocean pollution

An Argentinean foundation rescues sea lions tangled in the garbage and raises concerns about ocean pollution. The Mundo Marino Foundation Rescue Center provides assistance and treatment to all sea lions affected by fishing nets and human pollution.

Biologist and head of Mundo Marino Rescue Center, Sergio Rodriguez Heredia said the origin of the pollution affecting sea lions and other species is not only marine waste but also the waste people leave at the beaches.

“In some way, if human actions such as resource extraction and the continuous resources exploitation aren’t handled in an appropriate context, they end up affecting the marine wildlife, and in the long term, as has already been seen, it will end up affecting us," Heredia said.

It is important to highlight the origin of this waste, not only marine waste, it’s not only caused by the improper handling of ships’ waste but also the waste left out by people who have the opportunity to visit the beach, it’s also the urban waste of big cities.

The wounds the animals suffered had to do with nets and in the case of the sea lion in Villa Gesell, it was due to straps (plastic seals), which are those ties usually put on boxes wrappers packed in the ports. These boxes and those types of ties are usually broken when arriving at the port, they are often made of hard plastic, and they end up in the animals’ necks many times.

The distribution of sea lions goes from Isla de Marco, in Uruguay, to Isla Mayorca, in Peru. There are large groups of this species on Uruguayan islands such as Isla de Lobos, Islas de Torres, and Islas de Castillo Grande, in the north of the Rio de la Plata.

