Annahi Tejeda found! Where did teen girl disappear? Police arrest Hispanic man, mother makes big claim

A 13-year-old girl Annahi Tejeda has been found by police in Montebello 4 days after she mysteriously disappeared. She was spotted Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of North 4th Street in Montebello near a detached converted garage. She went missing from Pico Rivera and was last seen on Wednesday. Tejeda was immediately taken into custody and sent to the Pico Rivera police station for interrogation.

Where did the teen girl go?

As per the latest media reports, Annahi left her home on Wednesday after having an argument with her mother regarding her cellphone. She left without a phone and most probably headed towards Montebello to stay with relatives. Just after midnight on Thursday, her image was later captured on security footage at a 7-Eleven located at Poplar Avenue and Beverly Boulevard in Montebello.

Police had announced an award of $10,000 for information that could help investigators find Annahi Tejeda. On Saturday, Annahi’s parents held a press conference and pleaded with the public to aid the family and police in finding out their teen daughter.

Police arrest a Hispanic man

While the Montebello police department has denied the possibility of foul play in the Annahi Tejeda case, it has booked a Hispanic man under unrelated charges. As per reports, he was found in the area where police spotted Annahi. Police are yet to reveal any information about how the man is related to the case. Police said the teen girl was united with her family.

Teen girl facing anxiety and depression

Annahi Tejeda’s mother later revealed that her daughter was dealing with anxiety and depression, which led her to leave their home without informing anyone.

Annahi Tejeda: A brilliant student