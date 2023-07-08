Ancient white marble head, possibly of Aphrodite, unearthed in Italy's Rome

An elegant white marble head, purportedly from the Augustan era has been discovered in the Italian capital of Rome. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri took to social media to inform about the ancient relic which is now being restored.

“#Roma continues to return precious evidence of its past: a splendid intact marble head was found during the works in Piazza Augusto Imperatore attended by the @Sovrintendenza," tweeted Gualtieri while posting a picture of the mud-covered head. #Roma continua a restituire preziose testimonianze del suo passato: una splendida testa in marmo integra è stata ritrovata durante i lavori a Piazza Augusto Imperatore curati dalla @Sovrintendenza. Archeologi e restauratori sono impegnati nella pulitura e nello studio del reperto pic.twitter.com/9EAYIj4pRb — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) July 6, 2023 × Marble head, part of a female divinity: Experts According to experts, the marble piece is believed to be part of a statue of a female divinity, perhaps Aphrodite due to its natural dimensions. The head is carved in Greek marble and displays elegant workmanship. The hair on the marble head is seemingly gathered at the back thanks to a "taenia", a ribbon knotted on the top of the head.

According to the Sovrintendenza Capitolina (Capitoline Superintendence), responsible for managing, maintaining and enhancing the capital's historic and archaeological heritage, the marble head was discovered during the redevelopment work of the "Mausoleum of Augustus and Piazza Augusto Imperatore" on the eastern side.

The Mausoleum of Augustus is a tomb built by Roman Emperor Augustus in 28 BC following his victory at the Battle of Actium. The structure is circular in plan and measures 90 metres in diameter by 42 metres in height, originally capped by a conical roof with a huge bronze statue of Augustus.

"The find was found in the foundation of a late antique wall but is preserved intact; reused as building material it lay face down, protected by a clay bank on which the foundation of the wall rests," read a statement released.

Also read | 'Miniature Pompeii': Ancient Roman building found in abandoned cinema hall in Italy

Notably, reusing the sculptures, even of significant value was a common practice in the late Middle Ages which allowed, as in this case, "the successful preservation of important works of art".

"The head is currently entrusted to restorers for cleaning, and to archaeologists for correct identification and an initial dating proposal, which appears to be anchored in the Augustan era,” concluded the Superintendent.

