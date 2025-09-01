Amid the rumours of his declining health, US President Donald Trump showed a hint of Alzheimer's as he forgot what day it was while making a post on his social media. He was confused about the Labour Day weekend. "DC is virtually, in just 14 days, a CRIME FREE ZONE. The people living and working there are ecstatic!!! President DJT," the American president wrote on Truth Social on Saturday (August 30). Moreover, the post was reshared by the White House on X.

The next day, Trump made another post on Truth Social saying, "DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!! President DJT."

Trump's health rumours

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Initially, several reports noted that the American president was absent for six consecutive days from major global events. Also, he limited his communication to social media posts.

This was accompanied by a photo of Trump showing a bruise on his hand. And that's what triggered online speculation about his health. Reacting to this, the White House claimed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which causes leg swelling. While the condition is typically harmless, it can cause complications.

Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, attributed his bruising to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” The doctor added that the President "remains in excellent health."

What's happening in DC?

Trump has extended his control over the capital city, Washington, DC, as his Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday (August 27) that his department has taken control of the management of Union Station, the main transportation hub, away from Amtrak. The announcement came before Dufy joined Amtrak President Roger Harris at Union Station for the launch of the NextGen Acela.