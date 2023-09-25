5 dead puppies found in Arizonian woman's freezer: 'Nothing wrong with storing food next to dead animals'

An American woman who ran an animal rescue shelter at her home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies were found in the freezer, according to Arizona police. The 48-year-old woman from Chandler, April McLaughlin, was taken into custody on Friday after a search warrant was executed at her house.

The search was based on multiple calls and reports from concerned neighbours, who complained about smells coming from the home and hoarding conditions, police said.

Police also said that most of the 55 dogs removed from the home were elderly and special-needs animals. They were without water and in a very bad condition, so much so that many were likely to be euthanised.

Her elderly mother also lived with her

When police entered the now-condemned home, the air quality was so bad that firefighters were called in wearing special breathing equipment. The house was then condemned, as per police authorities.

McLaughlin was booked into a Phoenix jail on 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse because her elderly mother also lived in the home.

According to court documents, McLaughlin told police she didn’t believe there was anything wrong with storing food next to the dead animals in the freezer. She also said she had been running the rescue for a year and had taken in too many dogs.

A judge set McLaughlin's cash-only bail at $2,500 at her initial court appearance Saturday and said a public defender would be appointed to represent her. A message seeking comment was left with the Maricopa County public defenders' office, though it was unclear if a specific attorney had been assigned to the case yet.

McLaughlin has denied the allegations levied against her shelter.

