Agatha Christie's classic mystery novels are being edited. Here's why

Censoring literature to fit into current times seems to have become the norm lately. After children's author Roald Dahl, it is the turn of the Queen of mystery novels, Agatha Christie, to be put under the lens. Her books are apparently being censored to remove material that today's readers might take offence to. While the publisher is trying to make to books relevant to modern readers, other literature lovers think it is a bad idea.

A report in the Telegraph says that publisher HarperCollins has edited some portions of Agatha Christie's books and completely removed some from its new digital editions. The changes have been made to the writer's inner monologue in which she is referring to some characters in a certain way.

One such example can be found in her debut novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles, in which the popular detective Hercule Poirot describes another character as "a Jew, of course". The said portion has been completely taken out from the new version.

In Christie's short story collection Miss Marple's Final Cases and Two Other Stories, the word "native" has been replaced with "local". In the same book, a passage has been edited where a servant is being called "black" and "grinning". The revised version has removed the reference to his race, and changed his action to simply "nodding".

Her 1937 novel "Death on the Nile," carries references to "Nubian people", which have now been removed throughout.

HarperCollins reportedly released the new versions in 2020 and more of them are set to come out soon. The publisher and Agatha Christie Ltd. haven't said anything on the matter yet.

Meanwhile, book lovers see the changes as a form of censorship. Recently, when Roald Dahl's books were meted out a similar treatment, it led to a lot of hue and cry. Dahl's children's books, such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, have been extremely popular with not just kids, but all book lovers for years.

To counter criticism, publisher Puffin said that it would release two versions of his books, an amended version and a classic version, so people can choose which ones they want to read.

Agatha Christie published her novels from 1920 to 1976, the year she died. Her novels are a treat for those who love mysteries, with detective Hercule Poirot solving crimes in most of her books. Her books Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile were recently converted into movies and starred actors like Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot.

