Aryan Mishra, an amateur astronomer, recently took his father back to the ITC hotel in New Delhi for dinner, 25 years after his father worked there as a watchman.



Sharing the experience on social media platform X, Mishra posted a photo of himself and his parents enjoying a meal at the hotel.

“My father was a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000; today I had the opportunity to take him to the same place for dinner,” he wrote on X.



The post quickly gained attention with social media users, many of whom shared their own reflection and emotional responses

The best kind of inspiration for a million young people in this country 💓 Rise and Shine ✨ — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) January 24, 2025

One user commented, “I don’t know who you are, but my heart fills with happiness on reading such a beautiful story. Extremely happy for you and your family.”

I don't even know you, but you made my day — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 24, 2025

Another user shared a personal memory and said, “This is so beautiful. You make me long for my Baba. Growing up, we couldn’t afford much. Now I can, but God had other plans. I can afford dinners now, but I can’t afford to take Baba for the same.”

Many praised Mishra for honouring his father, with one user writing, “Great way to celebrate your achievement and cherish these moments. Take care of your parents.”

Such a wonderful and motivating post 🫡👏 wishing you and your family lots of happiness and success. — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) January 24, 2025

According to Zomato's Dine-In service, a dinner at ITC Maurya and Bukhara in Delhi costs somewhere between $30 (Rs 3500) and Rs $60 (Rs 6000) for two people. The cost can rise as you add more individuals to your table.



For Mishra and his family, the visit to ITC was more than a dinner. It was a moment of reflection and gratitude, symbolising a journey from humble beginnings to new milestones.