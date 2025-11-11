/314 ostriches shot dead on Canadian farm — Owner puts forward COVID-19 and H1N1 conspiracy theory

More than 300 ostriches were recently shot dead on a Canadian ostrich farm by a firing squad, citing bird flu fears. Shocking and gut-wrenching images showing hundreds of ostriches lying dead on the farm later emerged. However, the owner of the farm has now alleged that the ostriches were killed because they were working on life-saving medical research and were tasting success in their endeavour. Katie Pasitney, who co-owns Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia, told The Daily Mail that healthy ostriches were shot dead because the farm was developing antibody treatments from ostrich egg yolks. They were moving on a positive path and showing results against several viruses, including COVID-19 and H1N1. She alleged that the government deliberately induced the influenza outbreak on the farm after they went to them for funding. "They didn't want our therapeutic bodies out," Pasitney said.

She says ostriches naturally produce antibodies against major viruses, and they are effective and neutralise 99.9 per cent of coronavirus particles. The farm was working to develop nasal sprays and face masks. "We went to the government looking for funding, and not long after that, we suddenly had an influenza outbreak," she told the publication. The Canadian authorities have not responded to Pasitney's accusations.

Pasitney's mother, Karen Espersen, said in 2021 that she was working with partner Dave Bilinski and had " inoculated our hens with the dead COVID-19 virus,". She told North Shore News, "The hen produces antibodies in two weeks, and two weeks after that, she puts them into her eggs." They were working to develop a nasal spray that could neutralise the virus.

The farm came into the firing line back in December when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) received information that ostriches were dying at a farm. They reached the place and tested them, confirming that at least two birds carried the H5N1 virus. This led to the orders that the entire flock on the farm should be killed. The farm owners took legal recourse to avoid it and asked for further testing. However, Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal in June refused. On Thursday (Nov 6), 314 ostriches were killed. Pictures of the gruesome scene show dead bodies covered with tarps, while some lay with their heads cut off.

