13,000 years ago, a tribe vanished, and mammoths died - When a cosmic explosion ripped Earth

The Late Pleistocene epoch, or the final part of this period, witnessed significant climatic and environmental changes. This was also the time when several large mammals also went extinct. However, this was not solely because of the changing climate, which didn't exactly happen due to natural causes. A study has determined that a comet was partly responsible for the extinction of woolly mammoths and mastodons. The cosmic rock exploded nearly 13,000 years ago, causing a dramatic climate shift. After the Last Glacial Period ended, Earth began to become slowly warm. But for some reason, things changed again, and it started returning to near–ice age conditions, which lasted for nearly 1,000 years. This cometary explosion is also believed to be the reason for the sudden disappearance of the Clovis culture from North America’s archaeological record.

Mammoths and Clovis people disappeared

A study published in PLOS One cited the discovery of shocked quartz (sand grains altered by intense heat and pressure) at three key Clovis sites in the United States to support the claim. UC Santa Barbara Emeritus Professor of Earth Science James Kennett and his team found this quartz at Murray Springs in Arizona, Blackwater Draw in New Mexico, and Arlington Canyon in California’s Channel Islands. “These three sites were classic sites in the discovery and the documentation of the megafaunal extinctions in North America and the disappearance of the Clovis culture,” Kennett said.