/Cold War era 'Doomsday Radio' triggers World War III fears with strange message

The mysterious Russian "Doomsday Radio" has sent out another message, and this time a voice merely delivered the words "Latvia". The message was sent out on Monday, and people on social media think that Moscow might be getting ready to launch an attack on the neighbouring country. Notably, Latvia is a NATO member, and any attack on it would be considered an attack on all NATO countries. The transmitted messages sent throughout the day were in six parts. One of them that raised concerns was "NZHTI NZHTI 15854 LATVIA 5894 4167." The radio station remains a mystery as no one knows who is hearing it. It started during the Cold War and today only transmits an eerie buzzing noise, occasionally waking up to send out secretive code messages. The "Doomsday Radio" is also called UVB-76 and "The Buzzer". The shortwave station has been active since the 1970s.

Doomsday radio messages hinting at Italy, iron and a nonsensical word

The frequency of the signals linked to the radio has been noticed to increase during crises, such as the war in Ukraine. Experts think the radio is still in use and delivers secret orders tied to Russia's strategic military command. Other messages sent out on Monday included "NANTOTYUK, LAST, BOLONSKIY, GALVANIZER, and DRAW." The word "nantotyuk" has no meaning either in Russian or English, while 'bolonskiy' means bolognese, the Italian meat sauce, hinting that the messages could also have something to do with Italy. The word "galvanizer" is an English term for someone who coats iron or steel with other metals. Winston Churchill gave the Soviet Union the nickname "Iron Curtain" because of how it isolated all countries linked to it from the West.

Monday's message has created panic as people fear an attack on Latvia could trigger World War III. This is because it would mean invoking NATO's Article 5, under which all member countries promise to defend each other in case of an aggression against any one of them. With Russia already tied in a long war with Ukraine, such a scenario could raise tensions and even lead to an all-out nuclear war.

