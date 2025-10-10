/Billionaires building doomsday bunkers? What are they not telling us?

Tech billionaires are serving the people with the latest in AI and high-end technology, and seemingly are aware of the potentially dangerous world they are creating. This is why, several of them are said to be making "doomsday bunkers" for themselves and their families. Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel and Ilya Sutskever are some of them who have talked about the might of AI. So, who all are building bunkers, or are preparing to run to one, when artificial general intelligence (AGI) becomes a reality?