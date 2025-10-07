/Another doomsday fish seen in India this year, twice in Tamil Nadu

A doomsday fish was caught in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on Monday, otherwise known as the oarfish. The sea creature is linked to ominous events in Japanese culture, leading it to be named the doomsday fish. The fishermen made the rare catch while returning from the Gulf of Mannar after leaving the Rameswaram fishing port on Sunday. They didn't see the creature until after they reached the shore and were sorting through the catch. The oarfish caught their eye when they saw a shiny, elongated fish among other fish. This doomsday fish weighs six kilograms. This is the second time the creature has been seen in India this year. Last time it happened was in May 2025, when a 30-foot oarfish was caught in Tamil Nadu. It was so huge that seven men had to stand together to hold it.

Doomsday fish in Australia and New Zealand

Three other sightings of the doomsday fish have been made this year in other parts of the world - Twice in New Zealand and once in Australia. Two headless oarfish were seen near Dunedin and Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island in June. Both the oarfish had washed ashore. In Australia, an oarfish washed off on Tasmania’s west coast on June 2. This specific creature was three metres long and was spotted by a local resident, Sybil Robertson.

Another oarfish was caught in Australia in September last year, where it washed ashore on a coast near the Tiwi Islands. Curtis Peterson from Tiwi Islands Adventures shared the photo on Fishing Australia TV on Facebook. This particular oarfish was so huge that it appeared like a sea serpent.

Why is oarfish called doomsday fish?