An earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), causing tsunamis up to four metres (12 feet) high across the Pacific. The earthquake unleashed powerful tsunami waves that threatened sparsely populated areas across the Pacific, sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.

The quake has caused tsunamis to rise to four metres (12 feet). However, the full extent of the damage from the Kamchatka earthquake and tsunami has not been ascertained. This earthquake is the largest since 2004, when one of magnitude 9.1 near Indonesia's Sumatra Island triggered an Indian Ocean tsunami that claimed around 220,000 people in 11 nations.

But do you know the top deadliest tsunamis in the last 500 years, which have claimed several lives and devastated several infrastructures? Here is the list of the top 10 deadliest tsunamis.

S. No Tsunami Location Casualties 1. Indian Ocean Earthquake and Tsunami (2004) Sumatra, Indonesia & Indian Ocean countries Over 230,000 deaths across 13 countries 2. Japan Tōhoku Earthquake and Tsunami (2011) North Pacific Coast, Japan Over 18,500 deaths, Damage to $235 billion USD properties (including Fukushima nuclear disaster damage) 3. Krakatoa Volcanic Tsunami (1883) Sunda Strait, Indonesia Over 36,000 deaths 4. Peru-Chile Tsunami (1868) Coast of Peru and Chile Over 25,000 deaths 5. 1792 Unzen Earthquake and Tsunami Japan (Shimabara Peninsula) Over 15,000 deaths 6. 1946 Aleutian Islands Earthquake & Tsunami Near the Alaskan coast Over 165 deaths and extensive damage of properties 7. 1700 Cascadia Earthquake & Tsunami Pacific Northwest, USA/Canada coast Exact figures are unknown (estimated in the 1,000s) 8. 1960 Great Chilean Earthquake & Tsunami Chile Over 1600 deaths 9. 2006 Pangandaran Tsunami Java, Indonesia Over 700 deaths 10. 1958 Lituya Bay Megatsunami Alaska, USA 2 deaths

Historically, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami remains the deadliest in modern history, claiming around 230,000 lives and causing multibillion-dollar property damage. The tsunami was triggered by a massive 9.1 magnitude undersea earthquake near Sumatra.

The recent earthquake in Russia has become the strongest since 1952. It was “the world's first recorded magnitude 9 earthquake.”

It is marked as the sixth most severe earthquake in global history, along with the 2010 earthquake in Biobío, Chile, and the 1906 earthquake in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, along with a massive 9.1 magnitude undersea earthquake near Sumatra.

Following the tsunami warning in the coastal regions of Russia, Japan, and the US, officials reported that the population of around 2,000 people was evacuated. In addition, several people were injured in Russia by the quake, but none seriously, according to state media Zvezda.