/'The second lady can speak for herself': JD Vance on divorce rumours

After a divorce rumour spread by former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, US Vice President JD Vance laughed off the claims, saying he is very grateful to have Usha by her side. When he was asked about Psaki's claim that the Vance couple were facing troubles in their marriage, the US VP said, “I think it’s disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself.”

“I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me. I’m honored to have Usha by my side," he added.

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, made a claim without proof that the marital life of the US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance is not going great. Talking at an episode of the "I've Had It" series, she said, without any proof, that the couple might be heading for a divorce.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you," Psaki said.

Meanwhile, Psaki further said in the podcast that Vance had his sights set on the presidency. Calling the US VP “the little Manchurian candidate,” she claimed he "wants to be president more than anything else", adding that he will do anything to “get there.”



Reacting to this, Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications and the President's aide, slammed Psaki, who has worked with former President Obama and Biden.