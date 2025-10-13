/'My daughter converted to Judaism': Trump hails Ivanka for her 'love' for Israel | WATCH

US President Donald Trump, during his speech at the Israeli parliament, Knesset, on Monday (October 13), hailed his daughter Ivanka for converting from Christianity to Judaism before she married. The American president, while being praised for his role in the Gaza hostage release, said Ivanka's "love for Israel" led to her conversion. Ivanka travelled to Israel with her father and husband, Jared Kushner, whom she married in 2009.

Kushner was credited in Trump's speech for his part in forming the Abraham Accords and for helping to bring a stop to the war in Gaza.

“Let me also give a special thanks to someone who truly loves Israel, in fact, loves it so much that…my daughter converted [to Judaism],” Trump said.

“I didn’t know this was going to happen…and Bibi, you do know this wasn’t in the cards for me, you do understand that,” he added.

“She is so happy and they are so happy…they have a great marriage, and they get along great. They are best friends. They have a very special relationship," Trump said while hailing the marriage of her daughter.

‘Cigars and some champagne - who the hell cares?'

Donald Trump urged Israeli President on Monday (October 13) to pardon the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the corruption case against him. The American president seemed to mock the charges against Netanyahu, saying, “Who cares about some cigars and champagne?”. Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli PM to stand trial.

“Hey, I have an idea. Mr President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon!” Trump said.

"Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares?" Trump added during the speech to Israel's parliament. He was referring to the corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges against the Israeli PM.