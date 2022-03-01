Zain Nadella, son of CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26: Microsoft

Zain Nadella, the son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, died early Monday morning, according to the company.

He was 26 years old.

The company's top executives were notified of Zain's death by email.

According to the message, Microsoft executives were asked to keep Satya Nadella's family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve quietly.

Nadella has focused the company on building products to better serve users with disabilities since taking over as CEO in 2014, citing lessons he learnt while raising and supporting Zain.

Last year, Seattle Children's Hospital partnered with the Nadellas to create the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, which is part of the Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.

"Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile, and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.



(With inputs from agencies)