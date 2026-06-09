/WWDC 2026: How Apple is making devices smarter than ever, everything you need to know

Apple has unveiled its biggest artificial intelligence push yet at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, placing AI at the centre of its software strategy across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Vision Pro.

The annual developer conference, held at Apple Park in California, introduced a redesigned Siri, new Apple Intelligence features, AI-powered tools across core apps and updates to iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27 and visionOS 27. Apple says the goal is simple: make its devices more helpful, more personal and easier to use without compromising privacy. The announcements come as Apple faces growing competition from AI leaders including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic.

Siri gets its biggest upgrade since launch

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The biggest announcement from WWDC 2026 was the launch of Siri AI, a complete redesign of Apple's voice assistant. Apple says the new Siri is more conversational, more context-aware and better at understanding what users are trying to do. Unlike earlier versions, Siri AI can follow complex conversations, remember context from previous requests and perform multi-step tasks across apps.

The upgraded assistant can:

Understand on-screen content

Search through messages and photos

Find information from previous conversations

Retrieve saved and unsaved details

Provide more natural responses

Apple also introduced a dedicated Siri AI app, allowing users to interact with the assistant in a chatbot-style interface similar to ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. The company said Siri AI will enter beta later this year.

Apple Intelligence expands across the ecosystem

Apple also announced major updates to Apple Intelligence, the company's AI platform. The technology is now being integrated deeper into Apple's operating systems and applications. According to Apple, users will see AI-powered features in Safari, Photos, Messages, Phone, Passwords and other core apps.

Some of the new capabilities include:

AI-assisted photo editing

Smarter content recommendations

Enhanced search tools

Better text generation

Context-aware suggestions

Apple says many of these features will run directly on-device, while more complex requests will use the company's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure to maintain privacy.

iOS 27 introduces smarter features

Apple's latest iPhone operating system, iOS 27, received several AI-focused upgrades. The new software includes a redesigned Siri experience, enhanced Visual Intelligence features and improvements across productivity apps. Users will also gain access to AI-powered image editing tools, smarter notifications and contextual assistance during phone calls.

They also refined its Liquid Glass interface after feedback from users, adding greater customization options and improving readability.

According to Apple, iOS 27 will be available on devices as old as the iPhone 11, helping bring AI features to a wider user base.

Vision Pro and Macs get AI upgrades too

Apple extended its AI ambitions beyond smartphones.

For Vision Pro users, visionOS 27 introduces Siri AI integration, allowing users to interact with both digital and physical environments using voice commands and AI-powered assistance. Apple also announced new immersive features, improved multitasking and faster wireless performance.

Mac users will receive macOS 27, which includes deeper Apple Intelligence integration, updated productivity tools and improvements to system performance. Apple says the software is designed to make everyday tasks more efficient through AI assistance.

Privacy remains central to Apple's AI strategy

While many AI companies focus on building larger models and cloud-based services, Apple continues to emphasise privacy. The company reiterated that many Apple Intelligence features process information directly on users' devices. When cloud computing is required, Apple says requests are handled through Private Cloud Compute, which is designed to protect user information.