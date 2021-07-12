Watch: Giant 3D cat in Tokyo draws heavy crowds

A giant 3D cat was recently added to Tokyo’s bright and bubbly cityscape. The gigantic cat mimics the behavioural characteristics of a real cat.

The inviting movement of the digital feline may be seen by crowds on a high-tech screen. AFP reported that the cat is also able to sleep, meow and look at the large crowds below looking straight in its mesmerising eyes.

The 3D cat dons a series of colours including white, black, and orange and appears in between advertisements on a new billboard in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo’s most busy shopping and travelling spots.

The cat was officially launched on Monday but had been teasing appearances for a few days. As soon as it was revealed that a gigantic cat would be visible on the screens, excited people with closely clutching their smartphones eager to take a peek at the cat and also film it.

"He looks much more real than on YouTube. He's a beauty! And he is much bigger than I thought," university student Nanami Isawa told AFP.

The real-life three-dimensional appearance to the cat is given through a curved 4K LED screen. The LED screen is big, covering an area of 155 square metres (1,668 square feet).

Another student Emine Atajanova referred to the cat as “so cute” which looks larger then in real life. "Actually, it looks really real. I feel like when you look at social media, and the difference... it's like really pretty," she said.

