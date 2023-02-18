Update on security feature exception for Twitter Blue users sparks criticism

Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be allowed to use text messages as their two-factor authentication (2FA) method from March 20, the social media giant said on Saturday (February 18) in a blog. The announcement by the social network, however, has not been received well by many users.Under Elon Musk's leadership, the social media firm has seen multiple changes ever since he took over as the chief executive in October and many of these decisions have been criticised. This is the latest move, which seems to have generated a pushback.

In its blog, Twitter said: "While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors. So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers." Those who are not subscribed to the Twitter Blue feature will have 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another, it added.

After March 20, it stressed, "we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled." It has suggested such users to "consider using an authentication app or security key method instead". "These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure," the blog read.

But the update was followed by an outpouring of criticism. "So much for Dear Leader's plan to "equalize" the "lords & peasants system"... y'know, that thing that never existed until he created it," wrote one of the Twitter Blue subscribers. "Damn you guys are getting desperate to find that monetization model huh?" another subscriber wrote. "People who don’t pay dont deserve security on their accounts, that's what you guys mean?" reads one of the many critical posts that followed. Emily Saxton, a YouTube creator with over 144,000 followers, insisted: "All steps for security should be free like every other social media platform."

Twitter has resorted to multiple cost-cutting measures, including downsizing staff strength, ever since Elon Musk took charge. Even when a subsciption fee for blue tick was announced, the decision raised questions and objections.



