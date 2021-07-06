Twitter will let you laugh soon with Facebook-like 'reactions'

Twitter may be up for a face-lift very soon!

Over the last few months, Twitter has been working on a range of new features - from monetised “Spaces”, to a paid model called "Twitter Blue" in the pipeline, the company is leaving no arena untouched.

Now, “Reactions” are making their way to the social networking platform.

According to developer Nima Owji, who has extrapolated the findings by a regular researcher in Twitterverse - Jane Manchun Wong, the new features are set to change how we consume Tweets..

In May, multiple portals reported that Twitter was working on “reactions” that would resemble the mechanism of how people react to content on iMessage and Facebook.

What are Twitter Reactions?

The reactions on Twitter are set to represent an array of moods - from “sad”, “cheer”, “hmm”, to “haha”! Only “hmm” and “haha” were ready in May.

Now, Owji has discovered all the reactions. As is the case on Facebook and other portals that offer “reactions”, the user would be required to press and hold the like button for a while to react.

The feature is user-ready but there is still no clarity on when it would be rolled out to the masses.

Developers and Twitter enthusiasts like Nima Owji and Jane Manchun Wong use reverse engineering to discover a fleet of upcoming features on Twitter every now and then.

Twitter's slew of new features

The company is expected to roll out a diverse set of features which could alter how users interact with each other on Twitter.

Spaces, a conversation driven feature will now allow users to make money. Twitter Blue is a paid model of Twitter which would enable users to escape ads and access a range of premium features.

Twitter is also working on a three-tier labelling mechanism to fight misinformation on the platform. “Get the latest,” “Stay Informed,” and “Misleading" are the labels known to developers and enthusiasts as of now.

Recently, the company also revamped and restarted its verification programme.

These features could be rolled out soon, or perhaps never. But the clear indication is that Twitter is rethinking how users interact on its platform.