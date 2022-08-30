Sony LinkBuds review: Small size, decent sound

Let me be frank with you. I've seen many earphones, tried them on, used them for months and been underwhelmed. But when I opened the Sony LinkBuds, I was pleasantly surprised. The USP is the unique design which isn't just for shock value. The charging case which houses the LinkBuds comes in a tiny form factor and can fit into the palm of your hand. Do note, that if you throw this into your handbag or backpack, you'll have to dig it out. The matte dark grey cover is classy and subtle and also fairly sturdy. Sony says the packaging is eco-friendly and sustainable.

And inside, are the LinkBuds which look nothing like any pair of earphones you have seen. While Apple's Airpods and their hockey stick design sparked several cheaper iterations, Sony's new open-ring design is a game-changer. It is perhaps the new truly wireless model for earphones.

HOW TO WEAR THEM?

I asked myself this question several times even as I marvelled at the design. So, if you opt for these, it will take some trial and error to get the best fit. But once they're in, the Sony LinkBuds are light and snug and one of the more comfortable fits when it comes to wireless earphones.

THE 'NEVER OFF' EXPERIENCE

In a sea of noise-cancelling wireless headsets and earphones, Sony proposes that you actually stay alert to your surroundings. The LinkBuds come with an 'audio transparency' feature which basically means that you are glued to what's happening around you even when you're on a run, writing your memoir or in a Teams Call with the LinkBuds. This feature works surprisingly well and is convenient. Let's be frank, you don't want to be caught nodding your head to your favourite tunes when your boss is yelling out for you!

There is no active noise-cancelling feature by choice and some may find this annoying at this price point. I, for one, use earphones as a support function to go wireless, and not to drown out the noise. So, if true ANC is your goal, opt for the Apple Airpods Pro or Sony's own ANC leader, the WF-1000XM4.

SOUND QUALITY: GOOD, NOT SPECTACULAR

Sony is known for its noise-cancelling audio category which has set the bar high for the competition. The Sony LinkBuds, however, are a curious proposition. Once you pair the earphones to the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can customise controls, use the Speak-to-Chat features and more. But I find these to be very cosmetic in nature and not value adds.

Spectacular, overpowering, intense -- these are adjectives you probably wouldn't use to describe the sound quality of the LinkBuds. And that is because they are hoping to fulfil another goal. The LinkBuds let you enjoy music while being connected to the mundane yet important demands of the real world. The sound is a bit flat at times even while listening to high-adrenaline beats.

But if you're looking for great ambient sound in a comfortable fit of earphones, the LinkBuds are your best bet.

SHOULD YOU BUY THEM?

At nearly 20,000 rupees, the Sony LinkBuds are certainly an investment worth mulling over. They perform well when it comes to answering and receiving calls. Running with them was a surprising delight given the IPX4 rating and sweat-proof design and no, they didn't fall off! The LinkBuds let you enjoy your favourite beats while keeping you aware of the activity around you. Is that something you want? Then the LinkBuds are a great buy.

A great design, comfortable fit and superb battery life may convince you to dole out the money. If active noise cancellation was thrown in, it would have sweetened the deal.

SONY LINKBUDS: Rs 19,990

-- COMPACT, COMFORTABLE DESIGN

-- BATTERY: 17.5 HOURS WITH CHARGING CASE

-- EASY BLUETOOTH PAIRING

-- NO ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION