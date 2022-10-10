Snapchat to roll out parental guidance feature 'Family Center' in India

Snapchat is all set to introduce its parental control features for users in India. Family Center – the in-app parental control tool which was introduced in August – has already been tested in the United States market and it allows parents to check who their kids were speaking to but not the actual conversations.

According to a report on TechCrunch, the parents can also confidentially report suspicious accounts.

The ‘Family Center” feature was a major addition to Snapchat’s policies regarding teenagers and data protection. Currently, only individuals above the age of 18 years can use private profiles. The new feature will apply mostly to the group between 13-18 years and according to Jeremy Voss, Snap’s head of messaging products, the company plans to introduce a feature to stop online abuse.

During the launch of the ‘Family Center’ feature, Voss told the reporters that this move “takes the right path for strengthening safety and well-being, while still preserving autonomy and privacy”.

How to use the Family Center feature on Snapchat?

In order to use this feature, the users will have to give permission to their parents through an in-app request. The parents will send an invitation to the children’s phones and once when permission is granted, they can check the people that their kids are interacting with on the platform.

The app needs to be installed on both the parents as well as the kids’ phones and once the phones are connected, the in-built Family Center feature can be used with the help of the Search option.