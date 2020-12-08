Samsung stops including chargers with phones after mocking Apple for the same

In a war between two ultra rich tech conglomerates, who wins? Not us, that’s for sure. Apple and Samsung have been warring for years now, both accusing each other of unoriginality, and of lifting each others features.



Even though Samsung has bore the brunt of being the imitator in this sour relationship, Apple has been constantly questioned for getting parts of its devices through makers like Samsung and LG. But now, copycat Samsung has struck again. But this time, a lot of love has been lost.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that it would not be supplying a wall charger and/or a set of cabled headphones with its devices starting with iPhone 12, a move which invited scorn from many, and Apple-induced admiration from some.

Also read: Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share

After the move was announced, Samsung jumped on mockery train pretty quickly. In fact it tweeted out from its official Twitter account - “Your galaxy does give you what you’re looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera….”. Attached was a picture of a Samsung power adapter, a direct attack at Apple.

Since then, the tweet has been deleted, and well, so has the sentiment. Turns out, Samsung will not ship power adapters or a pair of headphones with its upcoming Galaxy S21 series, which are set to be revealed in January 2021.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will reportedly not have any accompanying charger, or headphones, much to the dismay of Android users.

Also read: Another win: Samsung and Apple strike deal with India; abandon China

Apple has been known for its radical moves that shape the route of the mobile technology. First, it opted for a charging port of its own as opposed to the USB, then it forsake it. Then, it dropped the headphone jack, which has now become the norm. With this move, Apple is expected to influence a new set of normals in the industry for the next few years.

Apple claims that the move was triggered by the need to help the environment, and to minimise the company’s carbon emissions.