Sacked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's new AI venture in the works amid resignations, investor pushback: Report

Sam Altman, recently sacked CEO of OpenAI, is reportedly gearing up to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, according to sources familiar with his plans. The move comes on the heels of Altman's abrupt departure from OpenAI, a company known for its popular product, ChatGPT.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, who resigned in protest over Altman's firing, is anticipated to join Altman's new venture, as reported by Reuters.

The CEO change at OpenAI has prompted some researchers, including Szymon Sidor, to leave the company. The extent of their involvement in Altman's new venture remains uncertain.

Altman and Jony Ive's AI hardware project

Earlier reports from September shed light on discussions between Altman and Jony Ive, Apple's former design chief, regarding the development of a new AI hardware device. The Information also noted the potential involvement of SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son in these discussions.

The OpenAI board's decision to remove Altman as CEO was attributed to a "breakdown of communications," rather than any malfeasance, according to an internal company memo.

However, investors, including Thrive Capital, are urging the board to reconsider the decision. Thrive, a major OpenAI investor alongside Microsoft, is reportedly in talks with Microsoft about reinstating Altman as CEO.

Watch | OpenAI sacks Sam Altman after deliberative review process Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the largest shareholder in OpenAI, was allegedly blindsided by the board's decision. Nadella has expressed support for Altman and pledged assistance in his next steps. Talks are ongoing about potential changes to the current OpenAI board, with decisions yet to be finalised.

The situation remains dynamic, with various stakeholders involved in discussions that could reshape the future leadership and direction of both OpenAI and Sam Altman's upcoming AI venture.