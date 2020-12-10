PUBG Mobile India edition latest details: How to download APK links

Ever since the popular game PUBG was banned in India, gamers have been waiting eagerly for the release of the PUBG Mobile India version. And there is a big update to keep them interested.

Reports suggest that the APK download links will be shared on PUBG India's official website.

Also read | PUBG Mobile India release date to be announced soon; download link appears

A few days ago, several users found the 'APK Download' options on the website's 'News section'. The official website reportedly displayed two buttons and both of them were reportedly not working.

Also read | PUBG Mobile India launch: How the game will be different from global version

On one hand, the first button opened Google Play Store to show the listing of the game, the second was reported to be an APK link via which the game could be downloaded.

It appears that gamers have to still wait for PUBG to officially activate the APK download links.

Meanwhile, a report claimed that a government official has said that PUBG's India version will not be given permission as a banned organisation will not be allowed to operate by a floating company.

"There is no change in that stance at this stage," the official was quoted as saying.

"Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating (a) new company."

The popular game was banned by India in September with several other Chinese apps over national security concerns. However, the company on November 21 registered the eponymous company as its Indian entity.

