/OpenAI's GPT-6 Sol and Luna are here: 50% cheaper AI models promise fewer mistakes

OpenAI has launched GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, expanding its latest AI generation with models designed to make advanced artificial intelligence cheaper, more reliable and accessible to more users.

The biggest claim is that GPT-6 Sol makes about half as many mistakes as its predecessor in OpenAI's internal factuality evaluation. The company is also cutting API prices by 50% compared with the GPT-5.6 versions of Sol and Luna. The move could matter for businesses and developers that want to use AI at scale without paying the higher costs associated with more powerful models.

GPT-6 Sol and Luna: What is the difference?

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OpenAI is positioning the two models for different types of work. GPT-6 Sol is designed for more complex tasks, including coding and software development. It is aimed at users who need an AI model to reason through problems and handle demanding technical work.

GPT-6 Luna, meanwhile, is built for high-volume tasks with clearly defined goals. These include summarising documents, extracting information and answering straightforward questions. Such tasks are common in customer support, administration and business operations. The idea is to give users a choice between a model built for more demanding work and one designed to handle routine tasks efficiently.

OpenAI claims 50% lower prices and fewer mistakes

Cost is one of the biggest talking points. OpenAI says its GPT-6 Sol and Luna models will be available through the API at half the cost of their GPT-5.6 counterparts. The company attributes the reduction to improvements in caching and inference. In simple terms, these improvements help AI systems reuse information more efficiently and generate responses at a lower cost. For businesses processing millions of requests, a 50% reduction in API prices could make a significant difference to operating expenses.

OpenAI is also highlighting improvements in factual accuracy.

According to the company, GPT-6 Sol makes about half as many mistakes as its predecessor in an internal evaluation based on real-world conversations where users flagged incorrect answers.

OpenAI says this brings Sol to GPT-6 Astra-level reliability at a much lower cost. However, this is an internal evaluation, not proof that the model will be error-free in everyday use. AI-generated answers still need checking, particularly in situations where incorrect information could have serious consequences.

Why the launch matters for the AI race