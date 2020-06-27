Microsoft to shut down all 80 stores around the world; except four locations

Microsoft has made an announcement on Friday that it will be closing down all of its stores and moving its retail online. The tech giant will not shut the doors in four locations and will be transforming them into "experience centres."

According to the statement released by Microsoft, over 80 stores will be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will not reopen as the tech giant enters "a new approach to retail."

"Microsoft will continue to invest in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows," the statement said.

The four locations, where these stores won't shutdown are London, New York, Sydney and at the company's Redmond, Washington headquarters.

Retail team members will "serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support," the company said.

The company will be setting $450 million to cover the costs of closing the locations. The total numbers of employees affected due to shutting down are not available.

"Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location," said Microsoft corporate vice president David Porter.