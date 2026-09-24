/Meta wants to change how you watch sports: 8K immersive broadcasts and 100+ live events coming

Meta has unveiled a major expansion of its AI glasses and virtual reality portfolio at Connect 2026, introducing new Ray-Ban smart glasses, a 100-gram VR device with a 5K display and new AI-powered features.

The announcements show Meta's ambition to bring artificial intelligence, gaming, films and live sports into wearable devices. Its new Meta VR Glasses will cost $1,299.99 and arrive in spring 2027, while the latest Ray-Ban models start at $349.

Meta's new VR glasses bring 5K displays and 3D films

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The Meta VR Glasses weigh around 100 grams and use an external puck to house the processor, battery and storage. They feature a 5K micro-OLED display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Reality Elite processor. Users can control the device using voice commands, eye movements and hand gestures. It supports multiple virtual displays, while full-colour passthrough keeps the real world visible.

Entertainment is a major focus. Disney+ will add selected 3D titles, including The Avengers and Black Panther, from November in select markets. Meta is also working with James Cameron's Lightstorm Vision on additional 3D films for 2027. The company plans 8K, 180-degree immersive sports broadcasts with ESPN and other partners, targeting more than 100 immersive live sporting events annually after launch.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 gets 3K video

Meta's third-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses start at $449. They feature a 12-megapixel camera supporting 3K Ultra HD video, six microphones and claimed battery life of up to nine hours. The new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, meanwhile, start at $349. They weigh 43 grams, use open-ear speakers and promise up to 12 hours of battery life, with another 48 hours from the charging case. Shipping begins October 13. Meta is also introducing new Kylie Jenner and LISA editions, while expanding availability to Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and the UAE.

Muse AI, hearing assistance and new VR games

Meta's Muse AI agent is coming to its glasses, bringing real-time voice conversations, camera-based interactions and new connectors for services including Walmart, Expedia, GitHub and Notion. Supported glasses will also receive FDA-cleared hearing enhancement for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss in the US, priced at $149.99 or included through a Meta One subscription. Other updates include guided running and cycling, nutrition tracking, shopping assistance and landmark-based navigation.