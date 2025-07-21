/Meet SF90 Spider! The most powerful Ferrari car ever produced

Ferrari SF90 Spider: Speed and its style with hybrid tech

The Ferrari SF90 Spider is one of the most advanced and most powerful car Ferrari has ever made. It’s not just about speed. It is also the first plug-in hybrid convertible from Ferrari, which combines top performance. It uses both petrol and electric power.

The SF90 Spider gets its name from the company’s 90th anniversary and is based on the SF90 Stradale coupe. It comes with a retractable hardtop roof that folds down in just 14 seconds, making it a car for both speed and open-air driving.

Engine and hybrid power

The SF90 of Spider is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 8 cylinders in a V configuration that works together with three electric motors. The petrol engine alone produces 780 horsepower, while the electric motors add another 206 horsepower. Together, they generate a massive 986 horsepower, which makes ita beast.

According to the Ferrari website it claims, the car can go from0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340 km/h. This powerful performance puts theSF90 Spider in the same league as one of the fastest cars in the world.

The car also comes with an eDrive mode, which means it allows it to run only on electric power for short distances if needed, which makes it suitable for city driving without using fuel.

Interior and design

If you look inside, the SF90 Spider looks and feels like amodern fighter jet. It featuresa 16-inch curved digital display, touch controls on the steering wheel and a clean,minimalist cabin. Ferrari has also used lightweight materials such as carbon fibre to keep the overall weight low, which helps improve speed and its control.



Exterior and aerodynamics

Exterior of the car is shaped for maximum aerodynamics, which helps it stay stable even at high speeds. The retractable roof has been designed not to affect the car’s performance, and the rear features Ferrari’s signature quad tail lights.

What makes it different

According to Top Gear and Car and Driver, the SF90 Spider is special because it brings electric and fuel performance together and all without compromising speed and power. It is Ferrari’s first production car to use electric motors in the front wheels, giving it all-wheel drive.

SF90 Spider performance, design, and its hybrid technology make it one of the most important supercars Ferrari has ever made as many x-post claims.