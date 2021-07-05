Meet Andy Jassy, the man who takes over as Amazon's new CEO

Amazon’s new CEO Andy Jassy, joined Amazon in 1997 after Harvard Business School, founding AWS and growing it to a cloud platform used by millions of customers.

“I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997, and I started Amazon next Monday. No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday,” Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast.

He had been a clear contender for the top job since Amazon created two CEO roles reporting to Jeff Bezos years ago, the other held by recently retired consumer CEO Jeff Wilke.

Jassy is known for his perseverance and his ability to sit through seemingly never-ending meetings.

As per Moneycontrol, Amazon entered India with the intention to sell books, films, TV shows, cameras and mobile phones.

However, this changed when it came face-to-face with homegrown e-commerce giant, Flipkart. Ever since then, things have been made very difficult for companies like Amazon to operate in India as there is the added task of having to deal with the likes of native giants as well as increasing revisions by the Indian government on foreign direct investment (FDI).

Therefore, Jassy’s job in India becomes not just about expanding and keeping the business thriving but to re-establish a healthy relationship with the Indian government.

It is very uncertain as to what the new CEO’s approach will be.

As far as Bezos is concerned, he has already has focused on other personal enterprises in years past. In a note to employees posted on Amazon's website, he said, "As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."

Blue Origin is Bezos' space company. He added, "I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring."