Lightyear 0: Solar panelled car is tested under northern Spain's blistering sun

The world's first long-range production-ready solar electric vehicle (EV), "Lightyear 0," is being tested before mass production begins this fall, news agency AFP reported.

The test has been conducted under northern Spain's blistering sun. As per the startup, an exclusive run of 946 cars will go into production and reach their drivers in November.

On June 23, the company posted on Twitter: Motoring history looks bright as we welcome guests to the first-ever driving experience of Lightyear 0".

It added, "Our public driving premiere is happening in Navarra, Spain, a striking eco-setting worthy of the world’s first production solar car, and the adventures it makes possible."

If the weather is good, the Dutch startup Lightyear's futuristic solar-powered car can cover 70 kilometres on one charge. As per reports, the cost of producing one right now is €250,000.

Lex Hoefsloot, the CEO of Lightyear: "It shows that it is possible, it serves as a technology demonstrator. But our goal is to be able to reach a mass market in three years, with a car at €30,000."

Hoefsloot had previously explained that "electric cars are a step in the right direction, but they have a scaling problem. By 2030, we can expect 84 million electric vehicles (EVs) on roads in Europe alone."

On its website, the company noted that the "core technologies that make Lightyear 0 unique — a front-runner in efficiency — were outlined as we revisited our roots, mission and strategy."

