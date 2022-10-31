Instagram probes issues after users complaint that their accounts are suspended

New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:22 PM(IST)

Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration photo. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which compiles status updates from several sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, about 7,000 Instagram users were impacted 

Many Instagram users have been locked out of their accounts as a result of an outage that began on Monday morning (October 31), and many are being told that their accounts will be suspended. 

The photo-sharing app owned by Meta Platforms Inc, said that it was investigating a problem that was preventing thousands of its users from using the service. 

Accounts of some Instagram users were suspended as a result of the outage. One user said that in order to reinstate a suspended account, the app had requested their email and phone number. 

Instagram said on its Twitter account: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience." 

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which compiles status updates from several sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, about 7,000 Instagram users were impacted. There's a chance that many more customers are being impacted by the outage. 

Users react over outage: 

×
×
×
×
×
×

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Topics

Read in App