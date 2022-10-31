Instagram probes issues after users complaint that their accounts are suspended

Many Instagram users have been locked out of their accounts as a result of an outage that began on Monday morning (October 31), and many are being told that their accounts will be suspended.

The photo-sharing app owned by Meta Platforms Inc, said that it was investigating a problem that was preventing thousands of its users from using the service.

Accounts of some Instagram users were suspended as a result of the outage. One user said that in order to reinstate a suspended account, the app had requested their email and phone number.

Instagram said on its Twitter account: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which compiles status updates from several sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, about 7,000 Instagram users were impacted. There's a chance that many more customers are being impacted by the outage.

Users react over outage:

My Instagram has just been suspended out of the blue along with lots of other people reporting the same on Twitter. Has @instagram been hacked??



My Instagram get suspended but not only me right? pic.twitter.com/gi4lcbbMm5 — Ell (@hshiellaa) October 31, 2022 ×

Sooo apparently my instagram account no longer exists? #instagramdown @instagram please resolve this issue because I have 10+ years worth of memories on there. DONT LOGOUT IF YOU GET THE ERROR! — krista❀ (@kprak__xo) October 31, 2022 ×

got logged out of my #instagram account and suddenly i can't go back. now all my posts are gone??? wtf??? am i hacked??? suspended?? help pic.twitter.com/l5ggbul3Lh — dexter (@dxtrnws) October 31, 2022 ×

My instagram account got suspended for norm reason at all.

Can anyone help me please pic.twitter.com/I0qO169hEY — Maryse (@maryse_nassif) October 31, 2022 ×

