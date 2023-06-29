Infosys using generative AI to handle 50 client projects, says CEO Parekh

It is now widely accepted that there is a possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing humans at work. Despite experts raising concerns, tech entrepreneurs have been upbeat about the potential benefits of using AI.

The CEO of Indian IT bemouth Infosys, Salil Parekh, recently said the firm has been using generative AI to service 50 of its client projects.

“We have today 50 active client projects where we are using generative AI and this is becoming an increasing part of the new world which is going to be defined on an AI-first basis,” Parekh said, according to Moneycontrol.com.

These remarks came during Infosys’ 42 annual general meeting on Wednesday, where the use of AI was discussed prominently among shareholders.

During the meeting, Infosys rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI)-the first strategy with a sharp focus on generative AI.

Parekh has been the driving force behind the integration of generative AI into Infosys’ service offerings. He believes that this technology has the capability to strengthen the future of businesses worldwide. Generative AI Generative AI refers to AI systems that generate new content, ideas, or solutions based on existing data or patterns. It has the potential to enhance productivity, automate tasks, and drive innovation across various industries.

By leveraging generative AI, Infosys can provide its clients with advanced solutions and services that harness the power of artificial intelligence, Infosys says according to its website.

The company further said that it was engaging with over 300 clients regarding integrating its AI services, called Infosys Topaz. Nilekani cautious Chairman Nandan Nilekani, however, struck a cautionary note saying that despite the progress in generative AI, complexities and unresolved issues are associated with its implementation.

Practical considerations, ethical concerns, and intellectual property-related matters must be addressed when scaling AI in the enterprise, he said.

“The AI-first strategy we have embraced is already working for us. We have redesigned our organisation to judiciously balance people, technology, and process while also executing work by segmenting it into cognitive tasks. Today, we can bring to our global clientele the same ability to accelerate business value and amplify human potential using AI technologies with Infosys Topaz,” said Nilekani, according to Business Standard newspaper.