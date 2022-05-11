Google to ban third-party call recording apps from Play Store starting today

Tech giant Google had decided to ban all third-party call recording apps from the Play Store starting Wednesday.

So, if you have installed call recording apps in your Android smartphone it will stop working from May 11.

Also Read: Dating apps maker Match sues Google for refusing to share almost 30% of their sales

In an announcement earlier, Google had said: "This policy change will only affect the third-party apps on the Play Store. Many default dialer apps like the Google Phone, Mi Dialer, and more have native call recording functionality built-in on specific devices." This means the new policy will not affect apps with native call recording functionality.

Watch: Google bans Apps with hidden data-harvesting software from Playstore

"Those default dialer apps on devices such as Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones will not be affected by the change," the search giant said.

"In this context, remote refers to call audio recording in which the person on the other end is ignorant of the recording. So, if the app is the phone's default dialer and comes pre-loaded, accessibility isn't required to access the incoming audio stream, and the app isn't in breach," the company explained.

From today, call recording will not be allowed using Google's accessibility APIs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE