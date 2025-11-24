/Google cracks AirDrop barrier: Pixel 10 now shares files with Apple iPhones

Google has surprised the tech world by announcing that its new Pixel 10 smartphones can now share photos and files with iPhones using Apple’s AirDrop. Google revealed this week, marks one of the rare moments when an Android device can interact directly with one of Apple’s most tightly controlled features.

As per the to Google’s official announcement on the Android blog, the update allows the company’s Quick Share tool to work with AirDrop, enabling simple file transfers between iPhones and Android devices for the first time. The feature is rolling out to the Google Pixel 10 family and will expand to more Android phones over time.

What AirDrop is and why this move matters

AirDrop has long been one of Apple’s strongest ecosystem features. The protocol uses Bluetooth and peer-to-peer Wi-Fi to let users send photos, videos, text, and files instantly between devices. These transfers are encrypted and do not require internet access or a Wi-Fi router and it’s very fast.

Because it is a proprietary system, Apple has never opened the protocol to other device makers. This is one reason Apple users often stay within what analysts call the company’s “walled garden”. Until now, Android users could not use AirDrop, and Apple devices could not receive files sent through Android’s Quick Share.

Google has now developed a way to bridge this gap, even though Apple did not collaborate on the feature. This makes the new compatibility one of the most significant cross-platform improvements seen in consumer tech in recent years.

How Google made Quick Share work with AirDrop

In its blog published, Google said it has redesigned Quick Share so it can communicate using the AirDrop protocol, while keeping privacy and security as the top priority.

According to the company, the system was tested by independent security experts, and file transfers continue to use encryption. The aim, Google says, is to make sharing easier “regardless of the device you have”.

The company also linked the change to its broader efforts to improve communication between Android and iOS. This includes support for RCS messaging, unknown tracker alerts, and other cross-platform features requested by users.

What it means for Android and iPhone users

The update means users can now send files between Android and iPhone much like they already do inside the Apple ecosystem. This includes sharing photos with friends, sending documents quickly at work, or exchanging videos without needing messaging apps or cloud services.