From May 11, call recording may not be possible through third-party apps on Android phones: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Google is looking to come up with restrictions on third-party call recording apps on smartphones run on Android operating systems.

The app developers may not be able to provide the feature of call recording with the help of third-party apps from May 11, media reports said.

So, you may not be able to record calls without a built-in call recorder from May 11 if you have an Android phone.

As the date is just a few weeks away, the issue has come to the fore. Officially, Google has not shared any such upcoming change. But as per reports, the developers know about the move.

Wondering what is being changed? Well, the firm is removing the access to its Accessibility API for call recording purposes.

When it is done, all the third-party apps will lose their core functionality.

For some years, Google has been making concerted efforts to rein in call recording. It first removed the feature of call recording in Android 10 version and said it will not be available as part of its privacy and security strategy.

But Google also provided a backdoor entry for these apps via Accessibility API, which will be removed from May 11.

