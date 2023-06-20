EU to force smartphone manufacturers to provide user-replaceable batteries by 2027

Mobile manufacturers selling smartphones in the European Union may soon be forced to tweak their designs to allow users to replace rechargeable batteries. The EU has recently passed new regulations which cover the design, production, and recycling of all rechargeable batteries sold within the EU.

According to new guidelines, every battery intended to be used in electric vehicles, light means of transport and rechargeable industrial batteries (above 2kWh) must carry a compulsory carbon footprint declaration, label, and digital passport. Also, devices such as smartphones, cameras and tablets must have batteries easily replaceable by ordinary users. Law goes into effect in 2027 Currently, rechargeable batteries are sealed away by manufacturers and require special supervision and care by experts to safely access and replace them. Hence, the new regulations will force the sellers to rethink their design and hardware. According to media reports, the law is expected to go into effect in 2027; however, the deadline could be delayed if insisted by phone makers.

Watch: EU pushing to break Google's monopoly × Apple, along with other smartphone manufacturers, will need to address the issue of accessing the battery inside future iPhones due to the new regulations. The EU has already compelled Apple to switch from the Lightning port to a USB-C port on iPhones, and the upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to be the first to incorporate this change. Regulation to collect material from old batteries The new regulations set by the EU include stringent targets for waste collection and material recovery from old batteries. These targets will gradually increase between now and 2031. By 2031, the goal is to achieve 61 per cent waste collection and recover 95 per cent of materials from old portable batteries. Additionally, there will be requirements for minimum levels of recycled content in new batteries, but this will be implemented "eight years after the entry into force of the regulation."