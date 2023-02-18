DO THIS by 19 March or lose Twitter access, major security feature removed for non-Blue subscribers

Twitter has removed a major security feature for its non-Blue subscribers. The company said it will allow only paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to secure their accounts. "After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method," Twitter said in a blogpost Friday.

In order to log in with 2FA, one must also provide a code or security key in addition to their password. By taking this extra step, one can ensure that only they have access to their account. Twitter provides three 2FA options, which include a security key, an authentication app, and a text message.

Also Read | Former Chelsea forward Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey quake rubble, confirms agent

While saying that the company "continue to be committed to keeping people safe and secure" unfortunately it has seen "phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors." Therefore, to put a stop to it, the company decided that it will no longer allow accounts to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers.

"The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier," it added. It further added that after 20 March, Twitter will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. "At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account," the blogpost said.

What you need to do before 19 March?

Twitter is now sending notifications to its users asking them to disable the text message 2FA from their accounts if they don't want to lose access to their accounts.

Also Read | Researchers recover beautiful silver wedding dress from 17th-century shipwreck

"Only Twitter Blue subscribers can use the text message two-factor authentication method. It will just take a few minutes to remove it. You can still use authentication app or security key methods," the company said in its notification. It added that to avoid losing access to Twitter, remove text message two-factor authentifications by March 19, 2023.

Twitter Inc earlier rolled out its Twitter Blue subscription for Android users at $11 per month. The subscription is priced at $11 for the iOS subscribers as well. The annual plan for subscription to Twitter Blue, only available on the web, is priced at $84, a discount of a dollar to the monthly web subscription price of $8.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE