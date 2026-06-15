/Bots now outnumber humans on the internet! Here's what that actually means

A quiet but historic shift just happened on the internet: bots now generate more web traffic than humans do. According to new data shared by Cloudflare, automated bot traffic overtook human traffic for the first time on April 27, 2026, with bots accounting for roughly 57.5% of HTML web requests compared to 42.5% from humans.
Faster Than Anyone Expected
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said on X that he had expected this milestone to arrive by late 2027, not in 2026. The acceleration has been driven largely by the explosion of AI agents, software that browses, searches, and clicks through thousands of websites on behalf of users or other AI systems, often far faster and more frequently than any human ever could. Before the current AI boom, bots made up roughly 20% of web traffic. That figure has now crossed 50% in just a couple of years.
Not All Bots Are The Same
It's important to note that ‘bot traffic’ is not a single category. Some of it comes from search engine crawlers indexing pages, and a growing share comes from AI assistants and agents fetching information for real users. But a significant portion is also malicious, separate cybersecurity data suggests around 51% of overall internet activity is automated, and roughly two-thirds of that automated activity is classified as malicious, used for tasks like scraping content without permission, overwhelming ticket and booking systems, or manipulating prices on e-commerce sites.
What It Means For Websites And Businesses
Trending Stories
The shift has real implications for how websites are built and run. Experts now suggest that businesses can no longer design purely for human visitors, they also need to think about how their content is read, indexed, and acted upon by AI agents. That means structuring information clearly enough for a ‘machine mind’ to parse it correctly, not just making it look good to the human eye, since an AI agent may be the one actually completing a purchase, booking, or search on a person's behalf.
A Caveat Worth Remembering
Cloudflare's figures are based specifically on HTML web traffic, they don't account for video streaming, email, gaming, or general app usage, where humans still dominate by a wide margin. So this isn't a sign that humans have left the internet. Rather, it reflects how much of the web's day-to-day background traffic, page requests, searches, link-following, is now being handled by automated systems rather than people clicking around themselves. As AI agents become a normal part of how people shop, search, and get things done online, that gap between bot and human traffic is only expected to widen further.