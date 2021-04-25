Apple to roll out new privacy update; Facebook, Google protest

In what can be called a shocking decision, Apple has decided to g ahead with its unique privacy update to the software.

As per the new privacy update in the software, all app makers will have to specifically spell out what tracking information is being collected from customers' phones and where is it being used. The app developers will also have to take permission before gathering any information from users.

Labelled as "privacy nutrition labels" the privacy update will be implemented in all iPhones across the globe from Monday and is assumed to be a nightmare for the advertising world.

The software update is an "App Tracking Transparency framework" that will stop the apps from tracking or collecting any information unless permission is identified.

"Unless you receive permission from the user to enable tracking, the device's advertising identifier value will be all zeros and you may not track them," the tech company announced.

The software update has not been happily accepted by the social media platforms such as Google and Facebook.

"Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. "Apple may say that they're doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitive interests."